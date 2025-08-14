Habitat for Humanity’s 'Rock the Block' cleans up dozens of Southfield properties

The Brief Multiple places in Southfield were cleaned up thanks to the Rock the Block program. Dozens of volunteers worked on 12 different projects.



A lot of beautiful spaces received a little cleaning on Thursday in Southfield, all thanks to Habitat for Humanity’s Rock the Block program.

"We’ve got brush clearing, branch trimming, lawn mowing, lawn edging—you name it, we’re kind of doing it all today," said Deanna Zawislak with Habitat for Humanity Oakland County.

Dozens of volunteers worked on 12 different projects that helped many.

Homeowner Carmen Harrison says she is grateful to all the people working to better the community.

"It is just a godsend for me to have them come out here and help me. As I’m coming up in age, it’s becoming a bit of an undertaking for me to get this done, so I’m really happy that Habitat is willing to come out and help me," said Harrison.

"I feel like we’re all in a position right now where we’re looking for those opportunities to find commonality, to find that sense of community, and now Rock the Block brings that to the forefront," said Jody Skonieczny with Habitat for Humanity Oakland County.