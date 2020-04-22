Hair design salon owner pivots to door-to-door product delivery - and it's a smash hit

Meet Miranda Moy, she is the beauty and brains behind Moy Hair Essentials.

Miranda usually sells hair care products at her salon, Moy Hair Designs in Lathrup Village but everything changed with the pandemic shutdown.

"It's been very stressful, not being able to work, not being able to pay my bills like I normally would," she said.

So this Detroiter decided to take lemons and make lemonade. She now takes online orders for curl cream and growth oil and delivers them door to door.

"I've driven all across the city of Detroit, Livonia, Southfield, Redford," she said. "I've been dropping them on people's porches and texting them. letting them know their package is outside. By that time, I'm in my car and waving. I have been wearing my facemask and gloves and making sure I have been keeping things sanitized. So it's quarantine style."

The products are so popular, they sold out in a few short days. Miranda is now busy restocking.

"This is the text I get all the time, 'It smells so good,'" she said.

If you'd like to order some of Miranda Moy's products go to https://www.moyhairessentials.com/

"So if can do something for your hair while you walk through the house, I am here for it," she said.