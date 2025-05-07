Expand / Collapse search

Halfway to Halloween Expo brings spooky goods to Washtenaw County this weekend

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  May 7, 2025 10:35am EDT
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Get a head start on Halloween shopping this weekend in Washtenaw County.

Are you one of the people who wish we could skip summer and go right into fall? The Halfway to Halloween Expo is for you.

Held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds in Ann Arbor, this event will feature vendors selling spooky items, live entertainment, a haunted walk-through, hearse show, and more.

Entry is $5. Children 12 and younger are free. Get tickets here. 

