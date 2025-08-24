Hall says ‘No Budget, No Pay’ Plan will make lawmakers do their jobs

House Republicans are pushing a proposed constitutional amendment that would withhold lawmaker pay if the state budget is not passed by the July 1 deadline.

House Speaker Matt Hall said the measure is meant to inject urgency into Lansing after missed deadlines this summer.

"We’ve been working on an education budget with the legislative Democrats trying to get that done by the statutory deadline which was July 1 and the negotiations have not been moving very quickly," Hall told Hilary Golston. "My sense was that a lot of politicians especially on the Democrat side were not putting real solutions on the table and I didn’t see a sense of urgency. When we got to July 1, the Democrats left and we didn’t have a budget deal. Now the politicians have been basically on summer vacation ever since. We’re still here without a budget deal done."

Hall pointed out that the concept was first raised by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, now running for governor as an independent.

"Even though it’s his idea that’s OK. We should take other people’s ideas if they’re good ideas," Hall said. "If you’re not getting paid then you’re going to stay at that table for days to get this thing done."

Republicans brought the measure to a vote Thursday, but it fell short of the two-thirds majority required to advance a constitutional amendment to the ballot. Every Republican voted in favor, while Democrats voted against it.

Asked about the public-facing split with some democrats saying they’d consider the idea, Hall said, "I put it on the board for a vote and you saw every Republican vote yes and you saw the Democrats go into their caucus room for an hour and game plan how to put up exactly the number of votes needed to block this thing from going over to Winnie Brinks in the Senate."

Golston asked whether the proposal could survive legal challenge, Hall insisted it would. "You can never predict some of these radical left judges," he said. "What we put together we think would withstand fair legal scrutiny." He also dismissed claims the measure would conflict with the 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bars mid-term changes to congressional pay.

The Speaker also warned that the state faces a September 30 deadline, when government could shut down if a budget deal is not reached. Schools, he said, are already facing uncertainty about funding for services like free lunch.

"If you look at our reading scores and our math scores, they’re among the lowest in the country," Hall said. "Trying to do something different matters. That’s why I think we have to give more decision making and flexibility to our local school districts as opposed to Lansing politicians telling them these are the regulations you must do it that way, that isn’t working."

The Michigan Democratic Party released a statement: "The budget deadline is in 41 days and there is no excuse for Republicans to be dragging their feet when Democrats have a plan on the table. Matt Hall is putting schools and students on the line. If the government shuts down, it’s at his feet. The governor introduced a budget in February, the Senate Democrats passed theirs, but Hall has failed to pass his own."