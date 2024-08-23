Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village: Tickets on sale soon - how to get yours

Spooky season is nearly here! The leaves are just starting to turn, pumpkin spice lattes are now available at Starbucks, and Greenfield Village is prepping for Hallowe'en.

If you've never experienced Hallowe'en at Greenfield Village, allow us to set the stage for you: Jack-o'-lanterns line the sidewalks as you traverse through the historic grounds. There's the Halloween Express train ride, singing pumpkins, ghost baseball, and you do not want to miss the Headless Horseman. This is only just a taste of what to expect – lest we forget the 50 costumed characters roaming about, or the Grim Reaper greeting you upon entrance, and, of course, the fall treats and drinks!

We're officially ready for Halloween after thinking about all the fun at Greenfield Village.

When is Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village?

The transformation of Greenfield Village is already underway but it won't be ready for fall visitors until Oct. 3.

Every Thursday through Sunday in October, the village will feature a fall theme, with ghostly performances and markets. In the daytime, it is family-friendly, but when the sun sets, a frightful theme takes over.

This year's dates: October 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24-27

The gates open as early as 4 p.m. for those with young kids and close at 9:30 for those who want a little more of a thrill.

What to expect at Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village?

The Village transforms into a fall theme, with ghostly performances and markets. But it's even more than that.

New this year: Menlo Park screening of 1910 film "Frankenstein" with live character interactions

Also new: Enhanced Town Hall experience with "Wolfman Jack" disk jockey

18th- and 19th-century activities, including wool dyeing, cooking demonstrations, beer brewing, corn husk crafts and Hallowe’en yard games

Over 50 character sin costume including the Grim Reaper, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and more

Vignettes from The Wizard of Oz, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, The Tell-Tale Heart, Jack and the Bean Stalk and more

Special lighting and sound effects, including illuminated jack-o'-lantern paths

Fall treats, hot beverages and craft beer available for purchase

When do Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village tickets go on sale?

Tickets for members go on sale this Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Prices for members start at $23 and go up to $30.75. Public tickets will cost between $27 and $36 and will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

There is a 10% discount for seniors over 62 and a youth discount for kids between 2 and 11. Kids under 2 are free.

When you buy your tickets, you can also purchase tickets to the Hallowe'en Express train experience at $4 per person over the age of 2.