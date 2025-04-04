Deadly Southgate explosion caught on security camera, neighborhood in shock

The Brief A neighborhood is in shock after the tragic explosion that left one woman dead and her husband injured. Footage from a nearby home caught debris falling from the air with the fireball rising next door. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.



A Southgate home explosion left one woman dead and her husband injured. Now a shocked community is hoping to give back to the family after the devastating tragedy.

What they're saying:

Footage from a neighboring security camera captured the Southgate house explosion that killed 37-year-old Amber Benedict and severely injured her husband Paul.

Joel Terry lives next door—the sudden explosion caused extensive damage to his home and others throughout his neighborhood. His heart was heavy for the young family who lived next door.

"I’m in shock. I’m still not fully there. I’m still in awe of what happened," Terry said. "Very friendly, very nice. Sociable people. We always said hi to each other, stopped and talked for a while. They were good neighbors, real good neighbors."

Amber’s friend Kati said Amber and Paul were soul mates and shared this message:

"Amber was an incredible woman, a talented home baker, and an avid bowler. Alongside Paul, both are/were cherished members of the bowling community. They were set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary soon, and Amber had just started her home bakery business, Cookies in the Mitten, last March. She was a shining light, and her love for Paul and baking inspired everyone around her."

Paul is still in the hospital. DTE found no faults with the gas line. The ATF is investigating what led to the tragic explosion.

What you can do:

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe by tapping here.