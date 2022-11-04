Hamilton returns to Detroit with cheap tickets available in lottery

Fans of the Broadway show Hamilton will have a chance to see it in Detroit this month along with the opportunity to score tickets for cheap.

For the remainder of November and part of December, Hamilton will be performed in Detroit at the Fisher Theater. A limited number of tickets can be purchased for $10 through a digital lottery that is now live.

The lottery will be open every Friday at 10 a.m. and remain open until the next Thursday before the next week's performances. From there, the winners will have their names announced between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday via email and mobile push, as well as on Tuesday for the final performance.

From there, winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets. Winners can buy up to two tickets and they can be picked up two hours before the show begins.

Only 40 tickets are available through the digital lottery with each costing $10. Here's a breakdown of the upcoming schedule:

WEEK 1: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 4 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 10 for tickets to performances November 15 – November 20, 2022.

WEEK 2: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 11 and will close at 12:00 PM Thursday, November 17 for tickets to performances November 21 - 23 & November 25 – 27, 2022.

WEEK 3: Lottery will be open at 10:00 AM Friday, November 18 and will close at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22 for tickets to performances on November 29 – December 4, 2022.

To enter the digital lottery, applicants will need to use the official mobile app for Hamilton. It can be downloaded at http://hamiltonmusical.com/app.