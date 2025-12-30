Oak Park man charged in drive-by shooting at mobile home park
FOX 2 - A 24-year-old Oak Park man has been charged with a drive-by shooting at a mobile home with people inside.
The backstory:
Keshawn Webster is accused of firing shots at a Shelby Township mobile home park to allegedly settle a dispute with one of the people inside.
None of the occupants inside were injured.
On Tuesday Webster was arraigned on eight felony counts including:
- Two counts of Assault with intent to murder, a life or any term of years felony
- One count: Weapons –firearms – discharge from vehicle, a 10-year felony
- One count: Weapons – firearms – discharge in or at a building, a 10-year felony
- Four counts: Weapons felony firearm, each a felony with mandatory consecutive two-year sentences
These are the maximum charges available under the law based upon the evidence presented to date.
Webster received a bond at $1 million cash/surety, no 10% and he must wear a steel cuff tether if released.
"The allegations in this matter are serious," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "Resorting to violence to resolve disputes is wholly unacceptable, and my office will give this case the thorough and deliberate attention it warrants."
The Source: Information for this report is from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.