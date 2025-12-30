Oak Park man charged in drive-by shooting at mobile home park

article

The Brief An Oak Park man allegedly opened fire from a vehicle at a Shelby Township mobile home with people inside. Investigators say Keshawn Webster, 24, had a dispute with one of the people inside. There were no injuries and Webster now faces eight felony counts.



A 24-year-old Oak Park man has been charged with a drive-by shooting at a mobile home with people inside.

The backstory:

Keshawn Webster is accused of firing shots at a Shelby Township mobile home park to allegedly settle a dispute with one of the people inside.

None of the occupants inside were injured.

On Tuesday Webster was arraigned on eight felony counts including:

Two counts of Assault with intent to murder, a life or any term of years felony

One count: Weapons –firearms – discharge from vehicle, a 10-year felony

One count: Weapons – firearms – discharge in or at a building, a 10-year felony

Four counts: Weapons felony firearm, each a felony with mandatory consecutive two-year sentences

These are the maximum charges available under the law based upon the evidence presented to date.

Webster received a bond at $1 million cash/surety, no 10% and he must wear a steel cuff tether if released.

"The allegations in this matter are serious," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a statement. "Resorting to violence to resolve disputes is wholly unacceptable, and my office will give this case the thorough and deliberate attention it warrants."