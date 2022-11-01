Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour' date for Detroit

article

Taylor Swift is returning to Detroit for her "The Eras Tour" which promises "a journey through the musical eras" of the singer's career, she said.

The massive tour will begin in March and go through the summer concert season in 2023 as the first leg. International tour dates are expected to follow.

Swift be at Ford Field in Detroit on June 10. Opening Acts The Girl in Red and Owenn will be special guests for the venue.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!" she wrote on Twitter.

Presale registration for the tickets is now open on ticketmaster. You can find the link here. Registration ends Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

The pre-registration process is meant to reduce the number of bots that can scoop up available tickets.

Swift recently achieved a first in the music business after scoring 10 songs in the Billboard Hot 100's in a single week.