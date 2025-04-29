Hamtramck teen shooting: 15-year-old suspect arrested, two teens injured

The Brief A 15-year-old suspect was arrested in the shooting of two teens in Hamtramck. Neighbors like Taisha Duhart have never seen anything as extreme as what happened Monday night. Police say while there is no threat to the community.



Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested in the case where two teens were shot at an apartment complex late Monday night in Hamtramck.

What they're saying:

Hamtramck police report that the shooting occurred on Dyar Street near Carpenter and I-75 at around 8:30 p.m.

Neighbors like Taisha Duhart have lived at the Colonel Hamtramck Homes for about eight years and have never seen anything as extreme as what happened Monday night.

"It’s fearful because all the kids are outside. It’s nothing but kids outside all the time, and like I said, to hear that it was children and not adults is really heart-wrenching," she said.

The sound of gunshots woke other neighbors like Deborah Evans.

"We heard about four or five gunshots, and next thing you know, everybody started screaming and hollering. I looked out the window, called 911… called 911," she said.

Dig deeper:

Hamtramck police say a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the torso after an argument. Both are expected to survive.

Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri revealed the suspected shooter was just 15 years old and is now in custody along with the firearm used. The chief is concerned about retaliation as the victims and alleged shooter know each other.

"For me as a police chief but also a father, it’s very sad and to know that there are young kids out there with guns. And unfortunately, when these disputes happen, they take action," Altaheri said. "At the end of the day, we want to stop violence, but also want to stop the cycle of violence because we know that incidents like this can lead to other retaliatory events."

With eight months separating the last violent shooting in Hamtramck, the tight-knit community is joining the chief in hoping for peace.

"You never know what somebody’s going through, whether it’s a kid or adult, mentally, so I just try to keep my kids right here in this little circle and do the best I can to protect mine," Duhart said.

What's next:

Altaheri later stated that the two victims and the suspected shooter lived in the same area, near each other.

He says while there is no threat to the community, he will have some officers out patrolling, continuing to monitor that area and community.