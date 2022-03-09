Hamtramck trucking company collects supplies for Ukrainian people

"There is horrific stuff going on in Ukraine they bomb civilians. They really need protection, our kind hearts," Semchyshyn

Kind Hearts, an organization in Hamtramck, is donating critical supplies to help Ukraine, as it fights back against Russia's invasion.

The Hamtramck warehouse, which is part of logistics company Standard Trucking, is owned by Ukrainian Nazarii Semchyshyn.

"They have shipped containers to Ukraine before, and to Poland, so they already know how to move stuff," said Semchyshyn..

The company is hoping Michiganders can help them fill the warehouse with essentials that they can get to Ukrainians.

"Those guys need equipment, first aid," said Semchyshyn.

Those guys that Nazar is referring to are a group of thousands, all working to protect their homeland.

"But now in Ukraine they created huge territorial defense where anyone can join," he said. "They try to defend the territory that they were born at. (The) second row of territorial defense, they don't have what they need."

And what they need are items like bandages, gauze pads, and other life-saving materials.

"First aid kits, trauma kits," added Semchyshyn.

There's also a need for flashlights, tents, boots, and work gloves.

"Because of bombings going on, when the buildings are collapsing, people are trying to rescue somebody ... they need working gloves," said Semchyshyn.

Volunteers are also hoping to collect drones to send to Ukraine.

"With thermal vision night vision to help our guys on frontline. To find out where the enemy is at night, they need those drones," said Semchyshyn.

This is not just a humanitarian effort for Nazar, it's personal, because much of his family is still in Ukraine including his mom and dad, who he says he calls every day. Before Nazar joined this collection effort he thought about joining the fight in Ukraine then he realized he could offer more support by remaining in the U.S.

"So many people stopped me and said if you can reach a lot of people here in Michigan and they can help this effort, it would be way better," explained Semchyshyn.

Organizers say they are also collecting money and any amount will help because the need is great.

To help Kind Hearts, Sleeping bags, medical equipment, thermal wear, and any other items, can all be donated by dropping them off to Standard Trucking, 13400 Girardin St., Hamtramck, MI 48212. They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

"Now more than ever Ukrainians need help from the United States from anybody who really care," Semchyshyn said.



