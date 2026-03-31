Handcuffed woman who squeezed out of window of Michigan police car caught days after escape

The Brief A woman caught on video escaping a police vehicle in west Michigan over the weekend has been captured, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office. Kendra Aney slipped out of a patrol vehicle window on Saturday and managed to evade police until Tuesday. Aney is accused of absconding from parole earlier this year.



A Michigan woman who managed to escape police custody by squeezing out of a patrol vehicle window while handcuffed over the weekend is back in custody, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Video captured Saturday in Muskegon Heights showed the woman shimmying out of a partially opened police vehicle window, lowering herself to the ground, and running away while handcuffed.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that 38-year-old Kendra Aney was in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

According to the Muskegon Heights Police Department, an officer patrolling in the area of Norton Avenue and Peek Street saw a vehicle parked at an abandoned business. The officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the occupants around 3:30 p.m.

Aney, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was unable to be identified, so another officer with a fingerprint scanner came to the scene and identified her. She was taken into custody on an outstanding parole violation warrant and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, police said.

However, she didn't stay there long. Aney managed to slip through the vehicle's window and flee before the officers noticed she was gone.

(Photos: Robert Williams via Storyful)

About an hour after her escape, she allegedly broke into a home on Peck Street, but remained on the run until she was caught Tuesday morning.

Dig deeper:

According to a jail inmate list, Aney is being held at the Muskegon County Jail for violating parole.

Michigan Department of Correction records show that Aney allegedly absconded from parole on Jan. 12, 2026, while serving a sentence for delivering or manufacturing narcotics.

A breaking and entering charge has been filed against her for the crime that she allegedly committed while on the run, and police are expected to seek more charges against her for the escape.