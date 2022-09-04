Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

article

A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing his 45-year-old mom and her 52-year-old boyfriend on Friday.

Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.

RELATED: 19-year-old arrested, mom and man killed in Harper Woods home

The charges stem from a September 02, 2022, incident that occurred inside a residence in the 19000 block of Woodside. Police say Burgen Jr. shot and killed his mother and mother's boyfriend.

The suspect was arrested after a brief standoff with police. Police said the motive is unclear at this time.