Police: 19-year-old arrested, mom and man killed in Harper Woods home

Police confirm two people were killed in a barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods on Friday.

A 45-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both killed in the 19000 block of Woodside. The female victim's 19-year-old son was arrested.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. of a woman shot in the chest. Police surrounded the home where the suspected shooter was still inside.

The Harper Woods/Grosse Pointe Special Response Team was able to negotiate with the suspect. A woman's body, the suspect's mom, was removed from the home minutes later on a stretcher.

Around 3:10 p.m., the suspect was arrested and neither the suspect or police were injured, said Harper Woods police.

Police said the motive is unclear and they are waiting on an autopsy to confirm cause of death.

Charges against the 19-year-old are pending and an arraignment is expected soon.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time," said Harper Woods Director of Public Safety Jason Hammerle.

