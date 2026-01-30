Hatchet attack in Hazel Park during confrontation police say

article

The Brief A man was attacked with a hatchet at a home on Nine Mile Road Thursday morning. The incident happened during a confrontation at 1:30 a.m. The victim was struck in the hand and face, and the suspect, a Hazel Park man, was arrested.



A confrontation over a family member led to a hatchet attack in Hazel Park early Thursday morning, police said.

The backstory:

A 51-year-old Hazel Park man grabbed a hatchet off of the dining room wall during an argument and allegedly struck the victim in the hand and mouth with it.

Hazel Park police said the incident took place inside a residence on E. Nine Mile Road at about 1:30 a.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Royal Oak, had gone to the home with two friends to pick up a friend.

"While at the location, the victim was confronted by the suspect (another resident) over an issue some time ago with the suspect’s family member," said a police spokesperson in a release. "During the conversation, the suspect grabbed a hatchet off of the dining room wall and swung it at the victim’s head."

The Royal Oak man raised his hand in defense and suffered a severe cut. At that point, he ran with a friend from the house while the suspect chased him.

At that point, the Hazel Park man struck the victim with the hammer end of the hatchet in the face.

The victim was driven by his friend to a hospital for treatment, when police were notified.

Officers later served a search warrant at the home and arrested the suspect.

The weapon and blood evidence was recovered at the scene.

The information was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor who authorized a warrant for Assault with intent to do great bodily harm - a 10-year felony.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned at the 43rd District Court later today when his identity will be released.