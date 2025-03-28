Hazel Park man accused of shooting girlfriend's son in face

article

A Hazel Park man allegedly shot his girlfriend's adult son in the face after the son told him "to stop offending his mother."

Charles Lamar Thomas, 51, is now facing charges of assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, discharging a firearm into a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The backstory:

According to the Hazel Park Police Department, the victim, a 22-year-old Detroit man, was at his mother's home on E. Harry Avenue with a moving truck to pick up some of his belongings Monday afternoon.

While the victim was at the house, Thomas and the victim's mother were arguing. Police said the victim "told Thomas to stop offending his mother." This led to Thomas allegedly pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim.

As the mother tried to push her son out of the room, the son tried to push the gun away. While doing this, he was shot in the shoulder. Thomas is accused of shooting him in the face a second time.

The victim then went to another room, grabbed a gun, and returned fire, hitting Thomas in the finger, wrist, and chest. Both the victim and Thomas then left and drove themselves to nearby hospitals.

Thomas was later arrested and charged.

What's next:

Thomas is currently in the Oakland County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court April 8 for a probable cause conference, and again on April 15 for a preliminary exam.