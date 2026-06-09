Hazmat suit-wearing Livonia man accused of attempted break-ins charged with assault

The Brief A Livonia man has been charged with six counts after he tried entering homes in the city. He is also accused of brandishing a firearm and threatening someone with a weapon. Manuel Bardakjian, 40, was given a $250,000 cash bond - 10%.



A Livonia man accused of trying to enter homes in the city while wearing a hazmat suit appeared in court for the first time following weeks of mystery surrounding the individual's appearance on home security video.

Manuel Sarkis Bardakjian, 40, allegedly wore a white-colored protective suit and face mask and attempted to gain access to homes in May.

On Tuesday, he appeared in Livonia District Court on six different charges.

The latest:

Bardakjian was arraigned on felony counts including attempted home invasion, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

Additionally, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, one for methamphetamine and one for xanax.

He was given a $250,000 - 10% bond and placed on a tether.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to a family member of one of the victims.

"He did grab her by the neck and the collar," said Bill Williams. "He was pushing her and trying to turn her out of the way so obviously he could get away."

He said he felt rage after seeing the assailant appear in court.

"I was angry because of what he did to my daughter. I was hopeful that this will come through for fruition and that he will be punished," he said.

The backstory:

Bardakjian allegedly trespassed onto a residence in the 37000 block of Bristol Drive on May 13 in the late morning.

He then tried entering the 31-year-old victim's home. The defendant was confronted by the victim and later assaulted them before leaving, the Wayne County Prosecutor said.

The next day on May 14, the defendant forced his way onto the property of a 77-year-old victim in the 37708 block of Bloomfield Drive, wearing the same hazmat suit seen the previous day.

He allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, who then fled to a neighbor's home.

Livonia police arrested Bardakjian on June 6.

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Dig deeper:

During the arraignment, Bardakjian's attorney said he has no criminal history beyond a DUI arrest.

Defense Attorney Drew Norton said the defendant is married and has two kids. He was involved in a severe car accident and suffered a head injury. Family says his behavior has been different since the accident.

"He is struggling on a couple of fronts," Norton said in court.

The judge sided with police in granting the quarter-million bond.

What's next:

Bardakjian will be back in court on June 18 for a probable cause conference.