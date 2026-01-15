Head-on collision in Chesterfield Twp. leaves five injured: Family sets up GoFundMe

The Brief Five people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on EB 26 Mile Rd. After the crash, the brother of one of the victims set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $7.5K. An investigation is ongoing as the cause of the crash is unknown.



Multiple people were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Chesterfield Township Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the community is working to support those affected with online help.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, Chesterfield Township police say they were called out to 26 Mile Road, west of I-94 for a head-on collision that left multiple people injured. Investigators say the two vehicles affected collided with each other on EB 26 Mile Rd.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 59-year-old woman, and her passenger in her vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries. In the other vehicle, the 25-year-old driver and two children were taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation is ongoing as the cause of the crash is unknown.

What you can do:

After the crash, the brother of one of the victims of the collision set up a GoFundMe that as of Thursday evening has raised over $1,100. Their goal is $7.5K.

You can donate by tapping here.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call 586-949-3460.