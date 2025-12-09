'Healing House' groundbreaking opens the door to community support in Highland Park

The Brief For Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris, it's a dream come true as she turned a two-story home on Avalon Street to a Healing House. The 'Healing House' is an addition to the Village, made possible by a significant grant.



Christmas came early in Highland Park, as access to health and wellness will soon be just a few steps away for residents.

Big picture view:

The two-story home on Avalon Street in Highland Park may look run-down, but for Shamayim "Mama Shu" Harris, it's a dream come true.

"My vision for the Healing House has been a long time coming," said Harris. "The vision for the Healing House is really to support citizens and our neighbors holistically. We’re going to have classes and support for maternal health, children and infant health, all kinds of stuff, counseling sessions, and all of that. This is really important because this is the first entity in our health and wellness phase of the Village."

The Village Mama Shu speaks of includes 'The Homework House,' an educational safe space for children in the heart of Avalon Village, and will one day have a community kitchen nearby.

The 'Healing House' is an addition to the Village, made possible by a significant grant.

"When I got the grant, I was like, ‘Man, this is like the biggest grant that we ever got, like.’ $500K. So I’m like, ‘Whoa, we did it,'" Harris said.

Regina Strong of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the grants are part of a $20-million program.

"We’re awarding $500,000 to Mama Shu and the Healing House and Avalon Village as part of our environmental justice impact grants," said Strong.

Mama Shu and Avalon Village were one of 43 grantees awarded, mainly for revitalization efforts.

"It's so very inspiring," she said. "You know, we received 189 applications, and this one really stood out because it is really about building community, building a village. Taking what some people see as blight and turning it into beauty."

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, Mama Shu and others broke ground on the home. She says first it’ll get a new roof, then they’ll fix it up and make it a multipurpose space for classes like yoga and Reiki, and then hopefully it’ll be open and ready to go by June 2026.