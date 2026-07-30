Health alert issued for Red's frozen steak burritos due to allergen risk

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The Brief A health alert was issued regarding Red's frozen burrito containing steak, cilantro and lime. The burrito contains egg, a known allergen, which is not listed on the label. They were shipped to Costco distribution locations in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.



The US Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for Red's Steak Cilantro and Lime Burrito due to misbranding and undeclared allergen.

Dig deeper:

The product contains egg which is not noted on the product label, which is a known allergen.

The products were shipped to Costco distribution locations in Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert, although a recall was not requested because the product is no longer available to buy.

The Steak, Cilantro, Lime Burrito product was produced on Jun 19, 2026. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

3-lb 2-oz. carton containing 10 individually wrapped "RED'S STEAK CILANTRO AND LIME BURRITO" on the front package label with production lots, L1 SD6170 1503, L1 SD6170 1535, L1 SD6170 1606, L1 SD6170 1639, L1 SD6170 1717, L1 SD6170 1750, L1 SD6170 1831, L1 SD6170 1908, L1 SD6170 1954, L1 SD6170 2031, L1 SD6170 2108, L1 SD6170 2130 on the side of the package label.

The individual products bear the establishment number "EST. 46069" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

"The problem was discovered by a consumer that identified the product contained in the carton of "RED'S STEAK CILANTRO AND LIME BURRITO" was a different product, which contains egg, and had been incorrectly labeled," said a release by the Department of Agriculture. "The consumer reported the issue to the producing establishment, and the establishment notified FSIS."

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

What you can do:

The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Andrea Breen, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Red's All Natural, at 203-437-7713, or andrea.breen@redsallnatural.com.