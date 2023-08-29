Health officials warn of new Covid variant - BA.2.86

Three and a half years since COVID-19, a new variant is now on the rise in Michigan.

"Variants are to be expected it’s something we expect to happen and we’re monitoring for, on an ongoing basis," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s called BA.2.86, the first U-S case detected right here in Michigan

"That was the first detection in the US, but it had first been discovered overseas," said Bagdasarian. "And what this means, is now that it’s been found in multiple countries, is that likely this is something that's been transmitting for a while."

Because the variant is still new, the chief medical executive for MDHHS says experts are unclear of the differences between BA.2.86 and Omicron.

"There are some signs that we are starting to head towards a little bit of an uptick," she said. "And what we know about Covid, is that we expect for it to become seasonal as time goes on."

Medical experts say it’s crucial that everyone work together to keep Covid numbers down.

"We have tools to prevent outbreaks, to prevent the spread, and by tools I’m really talking about things like vaccines," she said.

In fact updated Covid vaccines are slated to come this fall.

But as Covid numbers continue to rise some Metro Detroiters say they’re not concerned

Medical professionals advise to not let your guard down.

"And that means making sure you’re up to date with vaccinations if you develop symptoms, take a test," she said. "If you do develop Covid (use) a therapeutic if prescribed by doctor."

But medical professionals say despite the arrival of a new variant there’s still some good news to report about numbers in the ongoing fight against Covid.

"We are at what is a low when you look at today, compared to other times in the pandemic," the doctor said. "We are still at a good place here in Michigan."



