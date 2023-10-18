Heartache for doctors recently returned from Gaza

In a world far removed from the chaos of the Gaza Strip, two local healthcare professionals, nurse Diana Korsog and surgeon Dr. Todd Frush, are grappling with a heavy heart. The reason? The devastating attacks on hospitals in the Middle East. It's a poignant reminder of their recent volunteer mission, an experience that continues to resonate in their minds.

Korsog and Frush's journey began when they joined forces with Fajr Scientific, a group committed to aiding orthopedic patients in regions often plagued by conflict. They embarked on this life-altering trip to the Middle East just two months ago, never anticipating the profound impact it would have on their lives.

Korsog, a compassionate and dedicated nurse, shares her feelings about the ongoing conflict. "It's very difficult. I'll lead with that. It's very difficult because we were there two months ago. We were there on a medical mission, and it was always a dream of mine to go into an underserved part of the world." Her voice trembles with emotion as she recalls the warmth and gratitude she received from the people she met in the Gaza Strip.

As the two healthcare heroes reflect on the recent events, Dr. Todd Frush expressed his overwhelming sadness.

"Incredible sadness. Incredible sadness because there's a loss of life. A lot of innocent lives are being lost. A lot of good people over there that really need our help." The weight of the situation is clear in his voice as he contemplates the plight of the people he met on their mission.

During their volunteer work, Korsog and Frush provided critical care in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Korsog's first experience in the Gaza Strip exceeded her expectations.

"The Gaza Strip was my first experience, and it wasn't what I expected. It was better. The people are heartwarming. They're endearing. They were very thankful," she said.

Frush, who ventured into the West Bank, describes his experience as "rewarding" and perhaps "the most incredible trip" he's ever taken. Their journey was marked by life-changing encounters with people in need and the deep bonds they formed with the local healthcare professionals.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, the two healthcare professionals have maintained contact with the people they worked with during their mission. However, the news is far from reassuring.

"Not very good. Not very good. It's very difficult. They're working nonstop. Like I said, they're very dedicated, so in the hospital 24 hours a day. A lot of their families, many I know, their houses are gone now, so they're in the UN School residing in there," Korsug said.

In response to the dire situation in the Middle East, Fajr Scientific is actively collecting donations to support medical professionals who are already stretched thin with limited resources.

"There's a group that's looking to see what assistance they can provide at least on an urgent basis now, perhaps even providing some supplies," Dr. Frush said.

As they reflect on their mission and the ongoing turmoil, their hearts are heavy, as is their commitment to making a difference. The healthcare heroes from their local community have seen the pain and suffering, and they are determined to continue their efforts to provide assistance and support to those in need across the globe.