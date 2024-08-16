'Heartbreaking and unacceptable': Poodle found tied to tree in Michigan park severely starved

The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) has taken in a poodle that was found tied to a tree in a public park over the weekend and was severely emaciated.

The approximately 3-year-old dog, now named Cypress, was found severely emaciated and matted by a Good Samaritan on Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to the HSHV, Cypress was tied to a tree at the maintenance entrance of Saginaw Forest Park – near Liberty and Wagner in Lodi Township.

The person who found the dog brought Cypress to HSHV where the matted fur was removed an the stunning photos were taken.

Cypress, an approximately 3-year-old poodle, was found tied to a tree near a Washtenaw County park on Sunday, Aug. 11. This is what Cypress looked like when first found by a Good Samaritan

HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf said they're grateful for the person who spotted Cyrpess and said the dog is trusting – despite what happened to it.

"Despite being starved and neglected this dog is incredibly sweet and trusting. This kind of cruelty is heartbreaking and unacceptable," said Hilgendorf. "We are grateful to the Good Samaritan who rescued this dog and want to remind the public about help we can provide such as our free pet food pantry, Bountiful Bowls. There is never a reason to let an animal starve."

Hilgendorf said this isn't the first time they've taken in unwanted dogs but said Cypress is one of the worst cases they've even this year.

"Sadly, there has been a slew of unwanted dogs tied to trees and fences at or near HSHV this summer. Though thankfully not in the same rough shape as Cypress. We ask pet families to please call our Intake Department. We are always full, but if you absolutely can’t care for or keep your animal and you live in Washtenaw County, we will find a way to help," said Hilgendorf.

The HSHV is looking for details about who abandoned Cypress. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the dog being left or have information to contact them at (734) 661-3512 or hshv.org/report. All reports can be made anonymously.