Damage, flooding reported after another round of storms in Metro Detroit

By David Komer
Published  June 20, 2024 4:07pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

Unsettled weather continues Thursday night

Rich Luterman looks at the latest weather developments as strong storms, heavy rain move through area.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Thursday's rush hour took place as the teeth of a strong weather system moved through Southeastern Michigan this afternoon.

Strong thunderstorms around 3:30 p.m. triggered warnings for Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties which has since expired. However, special weather statements are in place for all three counties as the storm bands continue.

Between one and three inches of rain have already fallen by 4:05 p.m. Additional rainfall up to one inch are possible.

Downpours have created widespread flooding across the area, slowing traffic with a previous flash flood warning by the National Weather Service that expired just before 8:30 p.m.

Trees have been reported down across the area with Beverly Hills, Lathrup Village and areas of Macomb County hardest hit. 

Beverly Hills hit hard by storms Thursday

Southern Oakland County residents were dealing with cleanup after Wednesday night's storms before a fresh round moved through today.

There are still 30,000 customers without power from Wednesday's storms, coupled with extremely hot temperatures.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on the storms and their aftermath as it becomes available. 

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.

Storms expected to continue off and on, Thursday overnight

Rich Luterman has the forecast.