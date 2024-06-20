Damage, flooding reported after another round of storms in Metro Detroit

Thursday's rush hour took place as the teeth of a strong weather system moved through Southeastern Michigan this afternoon.

Strong thunderstorms around 3:30 p.m. triggered warnings for Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties which has since expired. However, special weather statements are in place for all three counties as the storm bands continue.

Between one and three inches of rain have already fallen by 4:05 p.m. Additional rainfall up to one inch are possible.

Downpours have created widespread flooding across the area, slowing traffic with a previous flash flood warning by the National Weather Service that expired just before 8:30 p.m.

Trees have been reported down across the area with Beverly Hills, Lathrup Village and areas of Macomb County hardest hit.

There are still 30,000 customers without power from Wednesday's storms, coupled with extremely hot temperatures.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

For non-emergency situations, you can report the wire to DTE online here.