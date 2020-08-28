Heavy rainfall causes flooding throughout Metro Detroit, vehicles submerged downtown

There are major flooding spots throughout Metro Detroit and road closures due to heavy rainfall Friday morning.

Since early this morning there has been a downpour from Livonia to Detroit and active flooding. The rain begins near the 96/696 corridor - the further south or west you go, the drier it is. Monroe and Lenawee counties are not experiencing these storms.

There's a flash flood warning in the Detroit area until about 11 a.m. today, and a flash flood warning until about 10:15 a.m. in the Macomb region.Expect scattered storms throughout the day. It won't ran everywhere all day long but the storms will persist for the next few hours.

There's potential for some severe weather this afternoon -- a two on a scale of six. After tonight, we're done with the rain for a bit, maybe an early shower Saturday.

Several major highways have been affected by the rain, including the Jeffries, which is closed in both directions at Beech Daly. The flooding is so bad in Detroit in some areas that there are vehicles submerged downtown on the Lodge, as shown in the video below:

UPDATING LIST OF ACCIDENTS/FLOODING:

Last updated 9:09 a.m.

NB M-10/Lodge at Jefferson closed due to flooding. First reported 7:49 a.m.

Both EB and WB I-96/Jeffries at Beech Daly closed due to flooding. First reported 7:12 a.m.

WB I-94 at Trumbull and Woodward closed due to flooding. First reported 6:00 a.m.

Woodward flooding between West 13 Mile and Normandy. First reported at 7:29 a.m.

23 Mile at Schoenerherr Rd is closed due to flooding. First reported at 5:27 a.m.

SB Mound Rd between Chicago and 13 Mile closed due to flooding. First reported at 8:11 a.m.

