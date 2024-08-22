'Heli realtor' sets a high bar in real estate market with unique sales stunts

In Michigan alone there are an estimated 66,000 licensed real estate agents, making it an extremely competitive industry.

But there are ways to set yourself apart from the crowd - one agent from Metro Detroit who has really taken his profession to new heights.

Dylan Tent calls himself the heli-realtor – a helicopter pilot who also sells houses. Tent uses his passion to literally and figuratively elevate his sales game.

While his situation is unique, his story provides lessons for anyone looking to set themselves apart.

His videos are outrageous combining daring stunts with unique stories - all to get eyeballs on the properties he represents.

"I did jump a motorcycle pretty far over someone's house and that's when people saw, (and said) 'Wow this video got 30,000 views. I want to hire that guy.'"

And so far, so good.

"An average real estate video might get 500 to 1,000 views, and we have stuff that goes into the hundreds of thousands and millions," Tent said.

But his path to get there, wasn't exactly a straight line.

"I quit college after watching a snowboarding movie called 'The Art of Flight.' I wanted to be a heli-ski pilot."

That career choice was short-lived after he says it was more dangerous and less profitable than he thought.

"I started taking pictures of people's houses from the air and selling them door to door," he said. "One of the customers said if I got my real estate licenseI could sell his house.

"It was a beautiful lake house. I started adding up in my head, it was a little more profitable to sell real estate and then I could actually purchase and own a helicopter myself."

Dylan turned 2,000 pictures from above into three real estate sales - and was off from there.

Having a helicopter offers certain advantages including travel for one, which broadens your sales area.

"Lapeer, Metamora, Detroit, Howell," he said. "I have gone to all of those locations in two hours rather than six or seven hours of driving."



And it potentially separates you from the competition.

"It really is a resource for video content," he said. "If I post a video of a house we might get so many thousands of views. If I take off, or land in their front yard or back yard, or lake lot, we'll get it to go viral almost every time."

He wouldn't do it if it didn't work. but that's not to say this sales tactic is for everyone.

FOX 2: "You have taken a lot of risks that have seemingly paid off?"

"For example, I had a property that had a gun range and we did some exploding targets that were blowing up stuffed animals on the gun range," he said. "We were in an area where everyone has guns in that area. Other real estate agents were like, 'I don't think we should do that, that is unprofessional.' I said I'm going to sell that property to a gun owner, I'm probably not going to sell it to someone who doesn't have that.

"I don't care if that makes someone angry."

Tent says the real reason behind his success incorporates passion into his craft, something anyone can do.

"If I was a scratch golfer, I would probably focus on selling houses on golf courses," he said. "If I was a yoga instructor, I would offer free yoga classes in the park. I have built more relationships through my hobbies than I have, anything else."

In addition to selling houses, Dylan also offers helicopter tours of the Detroit areas. You can find him and contact him with social media by searching for Dylan Tent, Heli Realitor.

