Helicopter rains cash onto Detroit street in honor of respected community member

The Brief A helicopter dropped money over Detroit's eastside, honoring Darrell Thomas, a beloved community member known for his generosity. Thomas, remembered as "Plant," was celebrated with a block party featuring classic cars and family tributes. Darrell's son, Smoke, organized the money drop, calling it his father's last blessing to the community he loved.



As many made their commutes through Detroit's eastside on Friday, some were in awe as money began raining from the sky.

It gave meaning to the term ‘making it rain,’ as it was a chance to remember an important member of a community.

The backstory:

For many, it was not even a question as cash rained down from a helicopter onto Gratiot Avenue, which was all a stunning tribute to Darrell Thomas, who was a community pillar known for loving his family, his fellow neighbors and a love of classic cars.

"Smoke" is Darrell’s son and helped put the money drop in motion too.

"Detroit, y’all might not know who my father was, but he was a great father," said Smoke. "Among his community he was a legend, and he blessed everyone and that was his last blessing to everyone. That’s all it was."

Big picture view:

The money drop was accompanied by a massive block party celebration honoring Darrell Thomas’ life, with several generations of the family represented, hanging around the iconic rides he loved so much.

Most, however, knew Darrell Thomas by his nickname, ‘Plant.’ And that name was called out to the heavens time and time again.

"Many blessings to everyone and long live Plant. Long live Plant that’s it," Smoke said.