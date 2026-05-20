Hell (Michigan) is for sale

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You've always been able to buy a piece of Hell, but now you own the whole town.

That's right - Hell (Michigan, that is) is for sale.

For $625,000, you can own more than 7 acres of this unique Livingston County destination.

According to a property listing from Swisher Commercial, the well-known tourist area in the Pinckney area is on the market. The listing includes Screamers Souvenirs, which also houses an ice cream shop, a restaurant, a putt-putt course, and other beloved parts of the property, including the wedding chapel and Locks of Love bridge.