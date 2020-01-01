Help pick out a name for rare black rhino born Christmas Eve at Mich. zoo

A Michigan zoo is holding a naming contest for a rare black rhino calf that was born on Christmas Eve.

Potter Park Zoo officials have released a list of six potential names for the male calf, which is a member of a critically endangered species.

The yet-to-be-named black rhino calf, born at 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2019, is pictured in provided photos. (Photo credit: Potter Park Zoo)

Zoo fans can cast ballots online with a donation from now until Jan. 8.

You can cast your vote on Potter Park Zoo's website here.

Each $5 donation equals one vote, and all proceeds will go to the development of the zoo's animal health program. The name options include: Enzi, Azizi, Jaali, Mosi, Bash and Reggie.

Enzi means "the world" or "powerful" in Swahili. Azizi means "precious treasure" in Swahili. Jaali means "powerful" in Swahili. Mosi means "the first-born" in Swahili. "Bash" means "forerunner" in Afrikaans. And Reggie just means Reggie.

The calf and its mother, Doppsee, are currently bonding in the rhino barn at the zoo in Lansing and will not be visible to the public until the weather allows in the spring of 2020.

Zoo officials say there are only 54 black rhinos in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. This is the first black rhino calf to be born at the zoo in its 100-year history.

Black rhinos are critically endangered and are being pushed to the brink of extinction by illegal poaching and loss of habitat, zoo officials said. Current estimates show that only about 5,000 individual black rhinos remain in the wild today.

