Help Whitmer name Michigan's 2023 pardoned turkey before Nov. 17

By Nour Rahal
Help name Michigan's 2023 pardoned turkey

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michiganders for help naming the 2023 turkey she will pardon. Votes can be submitted until Nov. 17.

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Michiganders, it's time to name the 2023 turkey that will be pardoned by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thanksgiving.

"Thanksgiving is just around the corner. I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help," Whitmer said in a news release. "Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names." 

Whitmer's office is accepting name submissions until Nov. 17; the winner will be announced on Nov. 20.

The turkey pardon has been a White House tradition since 1987, however, Whitmer bought the tradition to Michigan in November 2022 – pardoning a turkey named "Mich E. Gander."

To submit a name, click here. There is no limit on the number of suggestions each person can make. 

