Hemi, the Detroit border patrol-sniffing K-9 who uncovered illegal bushmeat retires

A dog spent two years in service with the border patrol office in Detroit before his retirement last week.

Hemi only spent a short time with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agriculture office, officially enlisting around April 2022. But it was a productive two years as he helped discover hundreds of smuggled items and helped guide 360 seizures.

According to a spokesperson with the CBP, Hemi screen a lot of the international baggage for prohibited items at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

During his time, he found smuggled bushmeat and reptile meat. One time, he uncovered prohibited meat concealed in a clothing garment bag.

While it was mostly meat, Hemi's task ranged from sniffing out harmful plant pests and foreign animal diseases.

Hemi will spend the rest of his years with his handler.