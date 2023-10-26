Invasive Egyptian locust with voracious appetite intercepted in Detroit

article

The careful attention of agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection captured an Egyptian locust during a routine inspection of a container at a railyard in Detroit.

The discovery was made in a container that had arrived from Italy on Sept. 29.

A news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the container was quarantined and fumigated before the cargo was allowed to proceed forward.

The Egyptian locust is not known in the U.S. but is commonly found throughout Europe. It brings a voracious appetite and poses a major threat to all agriculture in the country - including grapevines and vegetable plants that grow in Michigan.

It's only the third time the species has been discovered at the port of Detroit.

"This interception demonstrates the importance of protecting our food supply and the challenging mission of CBP agriculture specialist at our ports of entry," said John Nowak, Acting Port Director for the Port of Detroit. "Not only do agriculture specialists work hard to intercept invasive insects and plants, but they also play a critical role in stopping the increased threat of biological agents that could seriously harm our citizens and livestock."