Henry Ford ER nurse gets surprised by NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson on Zoom

"My personal life has been a little rough, I haven't seen anybody, I've seen my son an hour in the last four weeks," said Michael Palmer, ER nurse.

A story of sacrifice from Michael Palmer, who works the late shift at Henry Ford Hospital West Bloomfield.

"Every day that I go to work I just leave it all at the door," he said. "Each day is going to be different, each shift is going to be different."

And Palmer just happens to be a huge NASCAR fan.

"I went to my first race a while back with my dad and it was Daytona and it was like 2010 and I heard the cars practicing and I was like whoa, and ever since I was hooked," he said.

He even writes his favorite driver's number - on his PPE - No. 48, for seven-time champion - Jimmie Johnson.

His love of the race, passed down to his son 9-year-old, Mikey.

"Every Sunday or Saturday night there is a race, it's like a party at my house with me and my son," Palmer said. "We get take-out pizza it’s like an event."

Palmer did Zoom interview this week with NBC Sports thinking it was to talk about life on the front line.

Mike Tirico: "We are joined now by Jimmie Johnson ..."

Palmer: "Are you kidding me right now?"

"I was glad I was sitting down because you would have seen me fall backwards," he says now.

Palmer with nothing but admiration for arguably one of the best drivers, ever.

"Now it's flipped and you're inspiring to all of us, you're on the front lines I just can't thank you enough," Johnson said to him.

Palmer and his son already have plans to go to a race in September. Jimmie Johnson's camp is making him an honorary pit crew member, expenses paid.

"I am just so humbled honored and beyond grateful and my heart is so full," Palmer said.

"That's how I feel about you my friend," Johnson replied. "And say hi to Mikey."

Palmer's still coming down from the high. But just as important, he says that continued support from regular folks.

"It's their support, it's the messages, prayers that just really makes you dig harder and keep going," he said.

