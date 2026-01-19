Henry Ford Museum offers free entry, special programing for MLK Day

article

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by visiting the Henry Ford Museum and experiencing special programming to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader.

The museum in Dearborn will offer free admission on Monday, Jan. 19, with a full slate of activities to educate attendees about King.

Henry Ford Museum MLK Day events

Display of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Chair, shown publicly for the first time. This is the chair in which Dr. King watched President Lyndon B. Johnson’s televised "The American Promise" address (also known as "We Shall Overcome").

"Words of Freedom": Speech Excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Lyndon B. Johnson

Interactive Coloring Wall with The Coloring Museum

Musical Performances by the Brazeal Dennard Chorale

Free Screenings of "The Vote" in Giant Screen Experience

See a full event schedule here.