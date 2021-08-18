Here's when Southeast Michigan cider mills open for the 2021 season

article

It's (almost) cider mill time!

Some cider mills in Southeast Michigan have already opened for the season, while others will be dishing out fresh donuts, cider, and apples soon.

See when your favorite cider mill opens or check out a new one this fall (Note: this list will be updated with businesses that have not yet shared their opening date):

