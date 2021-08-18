Here's when Southeast Michigan cider mills open for the 2021 season
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's (almost) cider mill time!
Some cider mills in Southeast Michigan have already opened for the season, while others will be dishing out fresh donuts, cider, and apples soon.
See when your favorite cider mill opens or check out a new one this fall (Note: this list will be updated with businesses that have not yet shared their opening date):
- Blake’s Orchard, Armada – Open
- Detroit Farm & Cider, Detroit – Open
- Dexter Cider Mill, Dexter – Aug. 27
- Diehl’s Orchard & Cider Mill, Holly – Open
- Erie Orchards and Cider Mills, Erie – Open
- Erwin Orchards, South Lyon – Aug. 20
- Franklin Cider Mill, Bloomfield Hills – Sept. 4
- Goodison Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day
- Hy’s Cider Mill, Bruce Township – Sept. 12
- Obstbaum Orchards & Cider Mill, Northville – Sept. 11
- Parmenters Cider Mill, Northville – Aug. 28
- Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill, Plymouth – Sept. 4
- Rochester Cider Mill, Rochester – Labor Day
- Three Cedars Farm, Northville – Sept. 3
- Verellen Orchards & Cider, Washington – Open
- Westview Orchards, Washington – Open
- Wiards Orchards County Fair & Store, Ypsilanti – Sept. 7
- Yates Cider Mill, Rochester Hills – Open
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
