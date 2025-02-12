Heroic DWSD workers honored by Detroit leaders for saving family from house fire

The Brief Two DWSD workers were honored for saving a family from a house fire while on the job. The homeowner was unaware of the fire as he was downstairs with his children. The workers notified the family and were able to get them out of the home safely.



Two Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) workers were honored on Wednesday by Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders for their heroism.

The two workers helped save a young family from a fire they weren’t even aware of.

The fire started upstairs when Anthony Nelson was downstairs with his two small children playing video games and had no idea that the house was even ablaze.

Two DWSD employees, Julian Bethune and Steven Stockman, saw smoke billowing from a window at Nelson’s home.

They sprung into action as they both ran up and nudged their way in to tell Nelson the house was on fire.

This led to Nelson grabbing his children and running out of the house.

Now, Nelson is lamenting the fact he'd got to find another place to live. He’s taking it one day at a time.

Bethune and Stockman were joined by Mayor Duggan and DWSD director Gary Brown.