High protein, low carb meal recipes from Chef Bobby

Chef Bobby from Encore Catering joined us in the new year to show us some recipes that can help get you off to a healthy start.

He showed us how to make chicken caprese and a flank steak bok choy dish, both of which are high in protein and low in carbs. You can get his recipes below.

CHEF BOBBY'S CAPRESE CHICKEN

Ingredients

2 skinless boneless chicken breasts

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup Traditional Basil Simple Pesto

4-6 slices fresh mozzarella or 6 ounces grated mozzarella cheese

8 cocktail or small tomatoes sliced

Seasoned Artichoke hearts

Baked sweet potato chunks

balsamic glaze

Fresh basil slivered



Cooking the Dish in a skillet.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Use a sharp, thin knife to slice the chicken breasts in half lengthwise. Season both sides with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat a large oven-proof skillet over medium high heat and add the olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted into the olive oil, add the chicken breasts to the pan, being careful not to crowd. Cook on each side until lightly browned, about 3-4 minutes each.

Slather the tops of each chicken breast with the basil pesto, about 1-2 tablespoons per chicken breast. Top each chicken breast with a slice of mozzarella and a few slices of tomato and artichokes. Scattered roasted sweet potatoes in skillet. Put the skillet in the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. F. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

CHEF BOBBY'S BABY BOK CHOY AND BEEF TENDERLOIN

Winter produces the crispest, crunchiest cabbages of the year, and bok choy is no exception. Pair it with thinly sliced flank steak, lamb, chicken or gulf shrimp and season with a few simple but bold seasonings. Serve this quick and hearty stir-fry with wide rice noodles or steamed brown rice or even a veggie fried rice, if you like.



Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings 4

Ingredients

2 Tbs. dry sherry

1 Tbs. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. Asian chile paste

1 lb. baby bok choy

2 tsp. Sesame oil or canola

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbs. grated peeled fresh ginger

1/2 tsp fresh Turmeric grated or powder

1 .5 lbs flank steak, thinly sliced across the grain

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together the sherry, soy sauce and chile paste. Cut the bok choy lengthwise into halves or quarters, depending on size. You can substitute the sherry for chicken or beef stock if you wish.



In a wok or a large fry pan over high heat, warm 1 1/2 tsp. of the oil. Add the bok choy and stir-fry just until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.



Warm the remaining 1/2 tsp. oil in the wok. Add the garlic and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant but not browned, 15 to 30 seconds. Add the beef and cook, stirring, just until no longer pink, about 2 minutes.



Return the bok choy to the wok, add the sherry mixture and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Serve immediately. Serves 4.