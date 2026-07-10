High-speed Detroit crash kills woman, suspected driver arrested

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The Brief One woman is dead after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into her vehicle. The passenger was taken to hospital.



A driver is dead after a high-speed car crash in a Detroit neighborhood Friday night.

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Detroit police say a driver was driving at a high rate of speed on Collingwood, running a stop sign at Belleterre Street and crashing into another vehicle.

The woman driving the car that was hit died at the scene, while the passenger was taken to hospital.

The suspected driver was arrested.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from Detroit police in this report.

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