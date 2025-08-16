High speed pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in arrest in Monroe

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of E. Elm and I-75 in Monroe Friday evening, that quickly turned into a high-speed pursuit.

Officers found the gray 2013 Ford Edge, which was reported stolen from Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Park earlier that day and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The car pulled over, briefly, before fleeing the area at speeds up to 80 miles per hour, according to police.

Eventually the driver turned down a dead end road, and crashed through a fence before coming to a stop. Three people fled from the car on foot.

An 18-year-old Monroe man was arrested. He was the driver of the vehicle. 15- and 17-year-old juveniles were released to their parents pending charges. The driver will be charged with fleeing and eluding, and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. His identity is not being released pending arraignment.

Evidence was recovered from the stolen vehicle indicating the involvement of the occupants in numerous larceny from vehicles in Monroe and several surrounding counties, which is still being investigated, police said.

The case remains under investigation by Deputy Austin Graham of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Uniformed Services Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact 734-240-7758.