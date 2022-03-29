High Times holds Cannabis Cup awards where anyone can be a judge

Imagine, backpacks filled with cannabis- in 17 different forms for the Cannabis Cup People's Choice awards - where anyone can be a judge.

"Sativa flower, hybrid flower, Indica flower, and we have solvent concentrates, and even more sought after is, non-solvent concentrates," said Mark Kazinec, High Times director of competitions.

High Times, the Bible of cannabis, is once again doing a pot competition, which it has been doing for the last seven years. It's a people's choice competition in 17 different categories, and you can be a judge.

On Tuesday the 3,300 Backpacks were being prepared.

From pre-rolls to gummies, flower to edibles, backpacks range from $100-$300, depending on the category. But it is still a discount, and you can be one of the 3,300 judges.

FOX 2: "Do you buy the bags?"

"If you want to buy the bags, yes, and inside you'll have your product, and a little scorecard, so you can be the judge of everything," said Virginia Murphy Hayat.

"I am very excited to judge, this is my first year judging with High Times Cannabis Cup," said Eric Stein.

FOX 2: "Do you have expertise in sativa flower?"

"Vast expertise," he said. "I'm from California originally, so I've been consuming products for ... I don't want to say my age on air."

Backpacks to go on sale April 16. Check the High Times website or you can get them at Hayat in Hazel Park. But you only have 60 days to select the winners.

Advertisement

For more information GO HERE.

