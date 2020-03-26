Highland Park police chief hospitalized for coronavirus

The police chief of Highland Park has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus.

Hilton Napoleon, a 66-year-old law enforcement chief with Highland Park has been in the intensive care unit for the last two weeks, the city's communications director confirmed.

While his current condition is unknown, Hilton's brother, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon posted on Facebook saying they had "seen improvements in his condition."

"Hilton is strong and he is fighting every day. As a family, we are praying continually and our hope remains in God. We appreciate every prayer and kind word during this time and ask that you continue to keep him in your prayers. To God be the glory!" he wrote.

Earlier this week, the Wayne County Sheriff's office said one of its commanders had died of a coronavirus-related illness.

More than 200 Detroit Police officers have also self-quarantined after potential exposure within the department. Two members of the DPD have died due to the coronavirus, including a civilian dispatch officer and a captain.