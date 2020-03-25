Wayne County Sheriff's Office commander dies from coronavirus

A Wayne Country Sherrif's Office commander died from the coronavirus Wednesday.

Officials say Cmdr. Donafay Collins was a 30-year veteran and married father of four.

"It is with deep sorrow and sadness for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) that we inform the community of the passing of Commander Donafay Collins," the office said in a statment. "Collins has been a valued member of our team for almost 30 years, and will truly be missed. He leaves behind a loving wife and four children."

Many may recognize Collins, 63, spent time as a radio DJ from FM92.3, he retired in late March 2019.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

