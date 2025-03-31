Highland Park water woes tied to city replacing old infrastructure

The Brief Highland Park residents are dealing with low water pressure and boil advisories due to construction on water mains It has led to shutdowns of city hall and alerts to residents about boiling their water before consuming it Some residents hope to get credit for the disrupted service



Concerns over low water pressure in Highland Park have escalated to problems around the city, even hitting the city hall.

It's the consequence of work being done to revitalize the city, its water department director said.

Big picture view:

Residents in parts of Highland Park are dealing with low water pressure, which has led to boil advisories for the entire city.

Some locals are frustrated by the lack of service, including Dawn Marshall.

"It’s not running like it’s supposed to run," she said.

But according to the water department, construction is underway to replace the city's old water infrastructure. It's led to some problems with very few places in the community being spared.

That includes the city hall, which will reopen on Tuesday following a weekend boil advisory.

"Our goal is always to minimize disruptions, but we are experiencing some temporary challenges," said Damon Garrett, the water department director.

He said isolating the 115-year-old system is what is causing the problem.

"We've never had this much construction in Highland Park at once," said Garrett.

Dig deeper:

The plan to solve the immediate issue is a water valve that will stabilize the system, said the Highland Park mayor.

"We’re going to open a valve hopefully stabilize some pressures do sone testing so we can work on lifting the boil water," said Glenda McDonald.

In the meantime, bottled water will be handed out to residents at the Highland Park Justice Center.