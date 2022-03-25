Highly infectious bird flu detected in Macomb, St. Clair, and Monroe counties

The Michigan DNR has confirmed positive cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Macomb, Monroe, and St. Clair county, the newest sign that the contagious strain has spread after first being detected on the west side of the state.

Cases of bird flu were confirmed in Canada geese and swans from the St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area, as well as in two snowy owls in Macomb County. Another positive case was identified in a mute swan in Monroe County.

After receiving non-negative tests at Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Lab, the tests were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Iowa. Final confirmation of increasing positive cases of bird flu were confirmed March 24.

The Department of Natural Resources first confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a noncommercial poultry flock in Kalamazoo County in late February. Farmers and other poultry owners have been advised to take biosecurity precautions by minimizing contact with the people coming in contact with the birds.

The Detroit Zoo also took measures by temporarily moving their birds indoors.

Bird Flu is not known to be a danger to people since no human infections of the virus have been reported.

RELATED: Detroit Zoo moves animals indoors over bird flu fears

However, it can be deadly to animals. Sudden death and high death losses are "major indicators" of avian influenza, the DNR said. Sick birds might also have trouble walking, show a loss of appetite, swelling in many parts of the body, and neurological signs.

Advertisement

As a result, the DNR said it is canceling its annual roundup and relocation of Canada geese this year. Sites with roundup permits will be refunded their application fees. People are also encouraged to destroy nests and eggs of geese for any problems connected to the animal.