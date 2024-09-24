Historic Detroit cathedral gets helping hand with new piano

The Cathedral of St. Anthony is known for being a beacon of light in a neighborhood that has its own struggles, but recently it was the church that needed a helping hand.

Bishop Karl Rodig says his prayers led him to contact FOX 2 for help to replace their piano at the historic church located on Sheridan Street, off Gratiot.

"Our old piano on its last leg - one of the legs is actually broken," he said.

So Bishop Rodig made his prayer request known in a Fox 2 story which aired earlier this month.

One of those who reached out was Fox 2 viewer Willie Bob.

Willie Bob preferred to remain anonymous but he wants you to know his heart ached when he saw the church’s piano.

"When I saw what the bishop had, I said 'Oh no we can help that,'" he said.

Meet Willie Bob’s white baby grand piano. He calls her Bessie Sue.

Willie Bob says it was in his house and not getting much use because he doesn’t play much anymore.

"It never used to hurt before but I’m aging now," he said.

On Monday Willie Bob had the piano delivered to the Cathedral of St. Anthony.

"My heart was falling into my pocket. I was very happy," said Bishop Rodig.

It was an answered prayer and the Bishop is grateful.

"This was the Lord saying 'I have something for you,'" he said.

And the Bishop says having the right piano means everything to a church’s ministry.

"A baby grand has a sound that is filling the room with the songs that we try to sing," he said.

But as Willie Bob says goodbye to his piano he says the FOX 2 Problem Solvers helped him as well.

"You solved to me two people’s problems you helped me and Bishop Karl," he said.

Bishop Karl Rodig



