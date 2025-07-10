Historic Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery marks 100th anniversary

The Brief Charles Diggs, Michigan's first Black congressman helped found Detroit Memorial Park. In the 1920s there were no cemeteries that accepted African Americans, leading to Hughes and others to start the state's first Black corporation. This year the cemetery - a historic site since 1976 - celebrated its 100th year.



In America, during the 192os, the pain of racism was felt in life - and death.

"There were no Black cemeteries," said Wilbur Hughes III.

The backstory:

So when African Americans died, finding that final resting place at white cemeteries added more pain to an already tragic situation.

"They would say come back at night or, sure you can come but we’re going to take you in the back," said Hughes, the Detroit Memorial Park president and CEO.

Some cemeteries told Blacks to not come at all.

"There were many. I think there were most of them," Hughes said.

So Charles Diggs, a Michigan lawmaker and mortician, decided to take a stand.

"He got some investors together, Black professionals, actually one of them, my grandfather, Dr. Greenwich, and they put money together," Hughes said. "And they said we're going to buy our own cemetery."

It would be called Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery.

"It’s very important that we were here and that we accept all people, all backgrounds," Hughes said.

It is located in Warren, where it was once farmland. Detroit Memorial Park would not only become Michigan’s first Black cemetery, but it was also the state’s first Black corporation.

The cemetery was incorporated in 1925.

"To do it right, not to just start a company, but to start one where you are properly incorporated with the State of Michigan," Hughes said.

The founders of Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery.

And over the years, many prominent African Americans have made this their final resting place.

"Elijah McCoy is one of those people," who said. "He invented the lubricant for a steam engine," Hughes said. "He is buried here along with congressman Diggs the founder."

Longtime US Congressman John Conyers was also laid to rest there and so is former Michigan Secretary of State Richard Austin, the first African American to hold that office.

There is also Motown royalty.

"This is the interment of Florence Ballard," Hughes said.

She was a member of the Supremes. There is also Philippe Wynne.

"He was a member of the Spinners," Hughes said.



In 1976 the Detroit Memorial Park was designated an official historic site.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the cemetery is celebrating its 100th anniversary. A gala took place in June.

"On behalf of all 10 million people who call the State of Michigan home, on behalf of my partner in public service, (Gov.) Gretchen Whitmer, I say all of us are proud to celebrate this Black history outside of Black History Month," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

And Detroit Memorial Park is not just growing as a cemetery it’s also growing as a business.

There’s now Detroit Memorial Park West on Plymouth Road and a third cemetery in Flint.

So what’s next?

"A pet cemetery which is one of the trends in the industry," Hughes said.

And the company recently added another business to its portfolio.

"We are very pleased to share that we are branching out by recently acquiring The Flower Loft which located in Southfield and it compliments the industry," said Jacqueline Easton.

Its a vision that started during a dark time in American history, but because someone was bold enough to make change, the legacy lives on.

FOX 2: "If you could say anything to them what would you say?"

"I’d say thank you for having the vision," Hughes said.

Detroit Memorial Park Cemetery President and CEO Wilbur Hughes III.

