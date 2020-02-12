Historic Marquis Theatre sold, relics for sale in March

The items that lined the inside of the Marquis Theatre are up for sale come March as the historic landmark closes its doors.

"It's really hard. It's like losing family member," Christina Zayti said.

The Marquis Theatre tucked in downtown Northville is all Christina has known for 50 years.

"I started popping popcorn when I was 4 years old. My mom put a little stool there behind the popcorn machine," she said.

The 95-year-old building is starting to show her age, and it's too much for Christina to keep up with.

"When I'm on the roof by myself on Sunday morning trying to patch it -- it's time," Christina said.

Time to sell. And she did sell to a family friend who plans to keep it a theater but it won't look like the one Christina's mom Inge built -- a children's theater, with national recognition.

"It's like a safe place here. They don't get bullied, everybody helps each other out. They feel wanted here -- it's the Marquis Family it's their second home," she said.

The memories stack high and so does the stuff accumulated from all those performances. From costumes to treasures you never knew you needed. Items are priced to sell and the sale starts the first weekend in March.