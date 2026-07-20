Hit-and-run leaves child injured on Eight Mile in Royal Oak Township

The Brief A hit-and-run in Royal Oak Township has left a child hospitalized. Police said the incident took place at 11:17 p.m. on WB Eight Mile Road, east of Wyoming. State police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.



Michigan State Police is asking for help from the community as it investigates a hit-and-run of a child in Royal Oak Township.

The backstory:

At 11:17 p.m. Sunday a driver crashed into a juvenile pedestrian on westbound Eight Mile Road, east of Wyoming Avenue.

The juvenile was rushed to a nearby hospital where he being treated for his injuries, MSP said in a post by the Second District on X, formerly Twitter.

The driver involved fled the scene, traveling westbound on 8 Mile Road.

The investigation is being conducted by the Metro North Post and detectives from the Second District Headquarters Special Investigation Section.

"We are still in the early stages of this investigation. If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist investigators, please contact the Michigan State Police Metro North Post. Even the smallest detail could help move this investigation forward."

Contact the MSP Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.