Caught: 'Dangerous' suspect Rajena Linson now in custody, says Detroit police

Detroit police have found the 25-year-old woman suspected in a 2022 crime and who is connected to a freeway shooting at officers on I-94 this week.

The backstory:

Rajena Linson has been taken into custody according to Detroit police sometime around noon Friday.

Linson is a suspect in a 2022 violent attack and is connected to a Tuesday morning shooting at police.

Investigators say she was in a vehicle where someone inside opened fire on undercover officers on I-94 near Allard.

Detroit police say she is wanted for assault with intent to murder - and when officers closed in on her, they were greeted with gunfire. There were no injuries, according to DPD.

The shooting investigation from Tuesday at I-94 and Allard.

"Somebody from inside the vehicle that she was in, fired upon officers from our task force," said Cmdr. Rebecca McKay, DPD. "So she is believed to be dangerous and believed to with dangerous people."

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said an officer in an undercover vehicle made contact with another vehicle on I-94 and Allard when a suspect started firing multiple shots. The suspects were allegedly in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.