'Hockey doc' gets more charges of sexual assault by former youth players

Authorities say that new tips are coming in from across the country about the self-proclaimed hockey doctor accused of sexual assault of patients.

On Wednesday Dr. Zvi Levran who worked with youth hockey teams for the last 20 years, was back in court facing two more allegations in Farmington Hills. It brings the total criminal charges to two dozen and police say more than 40 calls have come into a tip line that has been set up.

Levran was back in court on Wednesday where two new criminal sexual assault charges from 2018 and 2022 were levied against him.

The newest charges coming after police in Farmington Hills first mentioned a tip line for survivors set up back in November.

"Tips have come from people in Farmington Hills, Novi, West Bloomfield and Redford," said Chief Jeff King, Farmington Hills police. "Tips have also come from people outside of Michigan, California, North Carolina, Arizona, and Canada."

According to the doctor's own webpage, Dr. Levran has been specializing in urology and various areas sexual health for 25 years.

He also earned the nickname 'Hockey Doc' after working with local youth teams around Metro Detroit for the past two decades.

Some former players according to court records are known alleged victims of the doctor as prosecutor karen mcdonald spoke about back in November.

Dr. Levran is now in Oakland County Jail, the bond well over $2 million as allegations continue to mount.

He lists his practice as being in a medical building off Haggerty in West Bloomfield. When FOX 2 stopped by, no one was willing to talk about the doctor - in fact, there was no sign that he currently practices out of the office at all.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to build cases with the help of a 24-hour tip line that can be reached at 248-871-2610.

Like all previous charges the doctor’s attorney entered a not-guilty plea and is scheduled to be back in court on these latest charges at the end of February.

Dr. Zvi Levran



